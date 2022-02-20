AFCAT Result 2022: Here’s how to start preparing for post result AFSB processes

The Air Force Common Admission Test 2022 (AFCAT) was conducted online on February 12, 13, and 14, 2022, in the CBT mode across various centers in India. After the exam, unofficial AFCAT answer keys were released by various institutions.

This exam is conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF), for recruitment into ground duty and flying branch. The AFCAT results are expected to be announced in March 2022. The conducting body is yet to announce the exact date for the declaration of results. Those who qualify the AFCAT test will be required to register for the subsequent five-day AFSB process.

The Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) testing is the second step in the testing process. Qualified candidates will receive a call letter to report to any one of the selection boards — Dehradun (1 AFSB), Mysuru (2 AFSB), Gandhinagar (3 AFSB), Varanasi (4 AFSB), and Guwahati (5 AFSB).

As per the official AFCAT 2022 notification, qualified candidates are required to choose the AFSB date and venue by themselves on the official website — afcat.cdac.in — to generate AFCAT call up letter/admit card for the AFSB interview.

Physical fitness for AFSB

Candidates should be able to run 1 mile (1.6 km) in 10 minutes and do 10 push-ups, as well as three chin-ups.

The AFSB testing process consists of two stages:



Stage 1 testing:



(i) Officer Intelligence Rating-test (OIR)



The OIR test tests the verbal and non-verbal reasoning of a candidate, to evaluate the candidate’s intelligence and competence.



– Solve mock tests consisting of 40-50 questions under a time frame of 17-20 minutes.

– Cover questions from figure embedded, series completion, odd figure out, and other reasoning topics.

– Since there is no negative marking, attempt the maximum number of questions.

– Candidates must not spend excess time on questions they are unsure about or do not understand.



(ii) Picture perception and discussion test

In this test, candidates are required to view a picture for 30 seconds, Note down details inferred from it in a minute, and write a story on their perception in the next four minutes. Thereafter, candidates are required to discuss it in a group to narrate and form a common story.



– Since the test evaluates the candidates’ speed and coordination, make sure to focus on every aspect of the picture in 30 seconds.

– Do not focus on technical and complex language. Instead, be precise and short, cover every aspect you remember while writing the story.

– While noting down details, use short forms like M/F/P (male/female/person); +/-/0 (positive/negative/neutral mood/expression).

– Since several candidates start speaking simultaneously, one must remember to stay calm, confident and make sure you are heard.



Stage 2 testing:



(i) Psychological tests



As per the notification, AFSB will conduct the psychological test of all the candidates to ensure sound medical and mental perception abilities. The test will be held on the first day in the afternoon and will be followed by document verification. Thereafter, the group tests and interview round would then commence and continue for the period of five days.

(ii) Group tests and interview



– The candidate must be aware of why they applied for AFCAT, and what interests them about the Indian Air Force.

– Be up to date with current affairs and historical landmarks related to the Indian Air Force.

– Do not hesitate while answering the questions in the interview, and be honest in case you do not know the answer.

– Practice your interview skills with the help of previously asked questions.

(iii) Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS)

This is for candidates who have applied for the flying branch.



– Be prompt and listen attentively, since the candidate will be getting MCQs.

– Practice sample MCQs on relevant topics with a timer.

– Attend with proper eight-hour sleep in order to perform well in the test.

– Be familiar with how to use a joystick, and the basics of computer games, as it can help improve maneuvering skills.

Candidates that qualify for both stages of testing, will be sent for a medical examination. Based on the vacancies available in all branches, and performance in all the tests, the all India merit list will be generated. Candidates can access the results from the AFCAT candidate login portal.