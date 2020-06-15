AFCAT CDAC 2020 notification released, exam in September

AFCAT 2020: Apply at afcat.cdac.in (Representational imag) AFCAT 2020: Apply at afcat.cdac.in (Representational imag)

AFCAT 2020: The Indian Air Force has released a notification for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2020 to hire at the flying branch and ground duties for both technical and non-technical posts. The application process will begin from June 15 and conclude on July 14. Interested can apply at the official website, afcat.cdac.in. An online AFCAT exam will be conducted on September 19 and 20.

The exam will be held for two hours 45 minutes. A total of 100 questions will be asked from general awareness, verbal ability in English, numerical ability, and reasoning, and military aptitude test. There will be 300 marks. The EKT section will be for 45 minutes having 50 questions for 150 marks.

The online examination will consist of objective type questions and will be in English only for both AFCAT and EKT. Three marks will be awarded for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

AFCAT 2020: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 20 years od and the upper age is capped at 24 years. The age will be calculated as on July 1, 2021. There are relaxations for candidates having commercial pilot license up to 26 years.

Marital status: Candidates below 25 years of age must be unmarried at the time of commencement of course, as per the rules

Education: Applicants must have cleared class 12 with at least 50 per cent marks having physics and maths as mandatory subjects. Candidates also need to have a graduate-level of degree with 60 per cent marks.

AFCAT 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 250. The fee is non-refundable. No cash or cheque or demand draft (DD) will be accepted towards payment of examination fee

For any query related to conduct of online examination, registration process, admit cards, candidates may contact AFCAT Cell on 020-25503105 or 020-25503106. E-Mail queries may be addressed to afcatcell@cdac.in.

