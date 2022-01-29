AFCAT admit card released: Check how to download and last-minute preparation tips

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the AFCAT admit card for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 01/2022. Candidates who have applied can now download their admit cards from the official website — afcat.cdac.in.

The AFCAT 01/2022 exam date falls on February 12, 13 and 14, 2022. Admit cards have been released at the candidate login portal available on the official website.

AFCAT 01/2022: Check how to download admit cards

Step 1: Firstly, go to the official website of AFCAT 2022 at afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: Click on the drop-down arrow button beside the ‘Candidate Login’ menu.

Step 3: Select ‘AFCAT 01/2022 – CYCLE’.

Step 4: The candidate login page will appear on the screen. Enter email ID, password, displayed text and then click on the ‘Login’ button.

Step 5: Scroll down the page and click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link.

Step 6: The admit card will be displayed. You can download and take a printout.

With the remaining time left for the examination, candidates should start boosting up their preparation. As per the AFCAT syllabus 2022, there will be four subjects for the examination.

Here are some last-minute preparation tips to enhance one’s strategy:

For Numerical Ability, focus more on the arithmetic portion as maximum questions are asked from this. Also, one should go through the previous years’ AFCAT question paper and stress more on profit and loss, time and work, average, SI and CI, etc. To improve their Verbal Ability skills, aspirants should read more newspapers, novels, etc. If possible, then one can look upon the tier 1 question papers of SSC CGL, since it has a similar pattern. Coming to Reasoning, the candidate must practice more of ‘DOT’ questions as nearly six to seven of them are easily asked. Other than that, practice Venn diagrams, figure-related questions, blood relations, and more of such concepts. A good book to cover General Awareness is the one by Manohar Pandey. Since the questions in this section are very dynamic, simply mugging up current affairs may not help.

The overall preparation strategy is said to be quite different for this exam. It requires a lot of practice and for that, attempting AFCAT mock test can help greatly. Despite that, it is important to study only those topics that are important for the exam.