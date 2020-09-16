AFCAT admit card 2020: Steps to download

IBPS RRB PO clerk prelims exam postponed (File)

AFCAT 2020: The admit card for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2020 has been released at the official website — afcat.cdac.in. The exam after being postponed will now be held on October 3, 4 and 5. The selected candidates will be hire at the flying branch and ground duties for both technical and non-technical posts.

Finally selected candidates will have to serve a training period. The duration of training will be 74 weeks for flying and technical branch and 52 weeks in the case of non-tech branches. However, this period may be subject to variations due to service exigencies. Candidates joining on a ‘bond basis’ will have to deposit the demand draft for Rs 46,320.

AFCAT 2020 notification

AFCAT 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Download admit card

It is mandatory for candidates to carry a print out of the admit card along with them to the exam hall for verification purposes. Due to the pandemic, the exam will be held amid precautions. The admit card will carry details on entry, time, venue, and other instructions.

For any query related to the conduct of online examination, registration process, admit cards, candidates may contact AFCAT Cell on 020-25503105 or 020-25503106. E-Mail queries may be addressed to afcatcell@cdac.in.

