AFCAT 2022: Day 3 exam concludes; check unofficial answer key, exam analysis

The final day of the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) concluded on February 14, 2022. The Indian Air Force (IAF), which is the governing body, has successfully conducted the examination under observance of all COVID-19 protocols. Candidates who appeared for the examination on the final day can check their scores by using the unofficial AFCAT answer keys released by several online institutions. These will help candidates get a rough estimation of their marks and can plan accordingly.

The examination dates for AFCAT were February 12, 13, and 14, 2022. Candidates can check date-wise unofficial answer keys as well. For all these dates, candidates were issued separate admit cards by the IFA.

The accuracy of these answer keys, released by exam and subject experts, is reliable as most questions are MCQ-based and the answers are provided along with solutions. In order to calculate the marks using the AFCAT unofficial answer key, add +3 marks for each correct answer and deduct 1 mark for each incorrect answer.

For AFCAT Day 3 Shift 1 and 2 unofficial answer keys, click here.

AFCAT Day 3 exam analysis

The exam was conducted in two different shifts. Candidates appearing in both these shifts found the question paper to be of easy to moderate level difficulty. As expected, the “Numerical Ability” section was difficult and candidates found it difficult to solve.

Based on the analysis made, an attempt of 70-80 questions out of 100 is considered to be good. Another thing to note is that the exam was completely based on the official AFCAT syllabus.

Section Good attempt Level of difficulty English Language 23-25 questions Variation in the pattern. Section was Easy overall. Numerical Ability 10-12 questions Difficult and time-consuming. Reasoning and Military Aptitude 20-23 questions Easy to moderate. General Awareness 15-20 questions Moderate

As the entire AFCAT exam has now been concluded, candidates can soon expect an official notification to be released which will contain important dates regarding the release of the official answer key and the AFCAT result. Candidates must make sure to keep checking the IFA website for these updates.