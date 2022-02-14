scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 14, 2022
Must Read

AFCAT 2022: Day 3 exam concludes; check unofficial answer key, exam analysis

Candidates can go through the unofficial answer keys provided by subject experts and coaching institutes on several online platforms.

Written by AglaSem | New Delhi I |
February 14, 2022 6:40:21 pm
AFCAT, AFCAT answer key, AFCAT 2022The examination dates for AFCAT were February 12, 13, and 14, 2022. (Representative image)

The final day of the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) concluded on February 14, 2022. The Indian Air Force (IAF), which is the governing body, has successfully conducted the examination under observance of  all COVID-19 protocols. Candidates who appeared for the examination on the final day can check their scores by using the unofficial AFCAT answer keys released by several online institutions. These will help candidates get a rough estimation of their marks and can plan accordingly.

The examination dates for AFCAT were February 12, 13, and 14, 2022. Candidates can check date-wise unofficial answer keys as well. For all these dates, candidates were issued separate admit cards by the IFA.

Read |AFCAT 2022: Day 2 exam concludes; check unofficial answer key, exam analysis

The accuracy of these answer keys, released by exam and subject experts, is reliable as most questions are MCQ-based and the answers are provided along with solutions. In order to calculate the marks using the AFCAT unofficial answer key, add +3 marks for each correct answer and deduct 1 mark for each incorrect answer. 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

For AFCAT Day 3 Shift 1 and 2 unofficial answer keys, click here.

AFCAT Day 3 exam analysis

The exam was conducted in two different shifts. Candidates appearing in both these shifts found the question paper to be of easy to moderate level difficulty. As expected, the “Numerical Ability” section was difficult and candidates found it difficult to solve. 

Based on the analysis made, an attempt of 70-80 questions out of 100 is considered to be good. Another thing to note is that the exam was completely based on the official AFCAT syllabus.

Also read |AFCAT 2022: Day 1 exam concludes; check unofficial answer key, exam analysis, students’ reactions
Section Good attempt Level of difficulty
English Language 23-25 questions Variation in the pattern. Section was Easy overall.
Numerical Ability 10-12 questions Difficult and time-consuming.
Reasoning and Military Aptitude 20-23 questions Easy to moderate.
General Awareness 15-20 questions Moderate

As the entire AFCAT exam has now been concluded, candidates can soon expect an official notification to be released which will contain important dates regarding the release of the official answer key and the AFCAT result. Candidates must make sure to keep checking the IFA website for these updates.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 14: Latest News

Advertisement