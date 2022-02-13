AFCAT 2022: Day 2 exam concludes; check unofficial answer key, exam analysis

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has concluded the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) examination day 2 today, on February 13, 2022. The examination was conducted in two separate shifts which allows all candidates to appear while maintaining social distance. Shift 1 of the AFCAT examination was held today from 9:45 am to 11:45 am and shift 2 from 2:45 pm to 4:45 pm.

As the examination for day 2 has already concluded, candidates can check their scores by using the unofficial AFCAT answer key released by some instructors. It may be noted that the institutional answer keys are only for reference. Only the official solutions will play any role in the declaration of results. The AFCAT result is expected to be out either in last week of this month, or first week of Marche. However, there has been no official communication from IAF yet.

AFCAT 2022 Day 2 questions with answer key



As the examination will be concluded on February 14, 2022, candidates have to wait for at least a week or two for the release of the official AFCAT answer key 2022. Until this is released, candidates can make use of the unofficial answer keys which are provided on YouTube by instructors. These are video-based unofficial answer keys compiled on the basis of what instructors/candidates remember about today’s AFCAT 1 2022 question paper. They are estimated to be about 90-95 per cent accurate.

One can search ‘AFCAT 2022 Day 2 answer key’ on YouTube and go through the video based solutions. This doesn’t require any authentication or login details.

AFCAT 2022 Day 1 exam analysis

The exam consisted of a total of 100 questions. These covered topics such as general awareness, verbal skills, numerical ability, reasoning, and military aptitude. According to candidates, the entire paper was completely based on the official AFCAT syllabus and followed a moderate to tough level difficulty.

Overall, 65-70 attempted questions can be considered as good attempts. For a section-wise analysis on this, follow the table mentioned below.

Section Good Attempt Level of Difficulty English Language 20-23 questions Easy. Slight variation in pattern Numerical Ability 12-14 questions Tough Reasoning and Military Aptitude 21-23 questions Moderate General Awareness 17-23 questions Moderate

Last day of exam tomorrow

Based on the official notification released, February 14 is the last examination date for AFCAT. Candidates appearing for this must make sure that they get their exam kit ready before hand. This should contain a couple of printouts of the AFCAT admit card, identification document and two photographs of the candidate. Candidates shouldn’t worry about the spread of Covid-19 as necessary precautions have been taken by the examination authorities.