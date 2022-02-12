AFCAT 2022: Day 1 exam concludes; check exam analysis, unofficial answer key

The Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully conducted the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) day 1 shift on February 12, 2022. The test was held in online mode across 90 examination centers. The IAF is conducting this examination to fill up the 317 vacancies in departments including flying branch and ground duty (technical and non-technical).

As per the examination dates for AFCAT 2022 released by IAF, the other two days for the exam are February 13, and 14, 2022. The AFCAT 2022 Day 1 examination was conducted in two shifts, and as per the AFCAT timing, shift 1 from 9:45 am to 11:45 am, and shift 2 from 2:45 pm to 4:45 pm. Candidates who appeared for the test can now check the unofficial answer key from several leading websites and YouTube channels.

AFCAT 2022 Day 1 exam analysis

The paper was set following the official exam pattern and the AFCAT syllabus. It was a Computer Based Test (CBT) consisting of 100 MCQs. Each question carried a weightage of 3 marks and for every incorrect answer, ⅓ marks were deducted.

Based on candidates who appeared said that the AFCAT question paper was of easy to medium level difficulty with questions asked from various sections including general awareness, verbal skills, numerical ability, reasoning, and military aptitude.

Candidates found the numerical aptitude section difficult and lengthy. There were a total of 18 questions in this section covering concepts like profit and loss, discount, percentage, mixture and allegations, algebra, time and work, simplification, time speed and distance, averages, etc.

The rest of the sections were fairly moderate to attempt.

AFCAT 2022 Day 1 answer key

To get a rough estimation of their AFCAT scores, candidates can look into answer keys released by several exam experts. These answer keys are unofficial and are available in both PDF and video format.

The same can be accessed here.

The AFCAT examination will conclude on February 14, 2022, and candidates can expect the official answer key to be released within a week later of this date. Based on this answer key, the IAF officials will release the AFCAT results 2022.