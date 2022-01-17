AFCAT 2022: Check 30 days preparation strategy to crack the exam

Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct the AFCAT 2022 exam on February 12, 13, and 14, 2022. Candidates who have successfully applied for the recruitment exam can download their AFCAT 2022 admit card from the official website.

With less than one month to go for the exam, this is a crucial stage of preparation that can make or break a candidate’s chance of qualifying to the next stage. To help candidates ace the exam, a 30-day preparation strategy recommended by toppers and subject experts has been compiled below.

Solving previous years’ question papers is an important aspect of preparing for this exam. Moreover, looking at previous-year cut-offs, candidates must aim to score a minimum of 150-170 marks in the actual exam. To do so, they must strive to score 190-200 marks in the AFCAT 2022 mock test.

Usually, during a 30-day preparation, candidates would divide the time into a 10-day period. However, with a crucial and competitive exam like AFCAT 2022, there must be uniform preparation throughout. So to begin with, candidates must start their day by reading a national daily newspaper. Reading the newspaper will help a candidate build his/her vocabulary and general awareness. Both aspects are important to ace the written exam.

After reading the newspaper, a candidate must solve a previous year’s question paper. Simultaneously, note down the topics which were difficult or tricky to solve and revise these topics same day itself. Ideally, a candidate can solve question papers from the last 10 years and repeat them 2-3 times for extra practice.

In addition to the previous years’ question papers, candidates need to devote the remaining time solving a subject or topic-wise mock test, on a daily basis. This ensures a more concentrated practice of questions, revising, and covering more syllabus in the bargain. While this is a daily tip, candidates must also dedicate two days a week to solving a full-syllabus mock test. In such tests, the aim should be to score 190-200 marks or atleast a progress of 10 marks. These short-term aims will help a candidate get into the competitive exam grid before the actual date.

Finally, end the day with a revision of simpler topics to get a hold of the entire AFCAT 2022 syllabus. Even though the syllabus is vast, this last month is enough to revise it at least 1-2 times. The key is to give equal importance to simple, moderate, and difficult topics. So that no subject is neglected for the actual exam.