Wednesday, January 19, 2022
AFCAT 2022 application correction begins: Here’s how to edit forms

Candidates can change name, father's and mother's name, photo, signature, address and such information. They will not have to pay any additional fee to make any changes in the application form.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi
January 19, 2022 5:39:15 pm
IAF, AFCAT 2022, AFCAT, Indian Air FOrceAll registered candidates have been given an opportunity to make amends in their online application forms in case they made any error or want to make any improvement. (Representative image)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has opened the link for correction in online AFCAT application forms on the official website – afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/

All registered candidates have been given an opportunity to make amends in their online application forms in case they made any error or want to make any improvement. This window has been opened today, i.e. January 19, and will be open till January 21, 2022 (5 pm IST).

How to edit the AFCAT 2022 application form:

Step 1: Go to the official website afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: Go to the AFCAT 2022 application form correction window link

Step 3: Login through your registered credentials

Step 4: Make the necessary changes and save

Candidates can change the spelling of their name, father’s and mother’s name, photo, signature, address and such information. They will not have to pay any additional fee to make any changes in the application form.

Hall tickets to all registered candidates will be made available nearly 10 days prior to their exam.

IAF conducts AFCAT twice in a year to recruit for flying and ground duty positions

