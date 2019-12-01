AFCAT 2020 application process starts, exam on February 22 and 23

The online application process starts today and will conclude on December 30, 2019. The online application process starts today and will conclude on December 30, 2019.

AFCAT 2020: Indian Air Force has started the online application process for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2020. The AFCAT 2020 examination will be conducted on February 22 and 23, 2019.

The registration process has begun on the website and the candidates can apply online till December 30, 2019 for Group A gazetted officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.

AFCAT 2020: Vacancy details

AFCAT (Flying): 60 posts

Ground Duty (Technical): AE (L) : Permanent Commission (PC)-40, Short Service Commission (SSC)-26, AE(M): PC-23, SSC-16

Ground Duty (Non-Technical): Admin: PC- 24, SSC-16, Accts: PC-14, SSC-10, Lgs : PC-12, SSC-08

NCC Special Entry (Flying): 10% seats out of CDSE vacancies for PC and 10% seats out of AFCAT vacancies for SSC

AFCAT 2020: Eligibiity

Age limit: AFCAT (Flying) candidates should be in the age limit of 20 to 24 years. Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical) branch candidates should be in the age limit of 20 to 26 years.

Educational qualification: Candidates should check the official notification for detailed academic qualification, since they differ for every post.

AFCAT 2020: Examination fee

All candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 250. The fee is not applicable for the NCC special entry candidates.

AFCAT 2020: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website-afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Candidate login’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new webpage. Log in using your email ID and password.

Step 4: Register yourself, log in again and fill the application form.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and click on submit.

Step 6: Take a print out of the application form for further reference.



