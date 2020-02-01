AFCAT 2020 admit card releasing shortly, download at afcat.cdac.in

AFCAT admit card 2020 likely to be released shortly (Representational image) AFCAT admit card 2020 likely to be released shortly (Representational image)

When will AFCAT 2020 admit card be released? This is the question all candidates who have applied for the IAF AFCAT (1) 2020 are asking.

On one hand, there is no official confirmation on exactly when that might happen. However on the other hand, the past year trends reveal that Indian Air Force (or rather CDAC) usually issues the Air Force Common Admission Test exam hall ticket three weeks prior to exam.

If that happens, then the Air Force Common Admission Test’s admit card could be released today. However, if not, then too the wait for you will not be too long.

Last time the admit card was released exactly 19 days before the exam date. Thus, this raises the chances of Monday, February 3 to become the date on which admit card may release.

Either way, candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/ as they will be getting their admit card from the candidate login there.

How to download AFCAT admit card when it is released?

Once IAF/CDAC issues the hall ticket, you can download it by following these steps:

— Go to afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/

— Click on candidate login

— Then click on AFCAT 01/2020 cycle

— Now login with your email ID, password

Once logged in, at the candidate dashboard you will get self-explanatory instructions to view and download the document.

IAF AFCAT 01/2020 was notified on December 1 last year. Candidates could apply for the exam until December 30. A month later, the next important event pertaining to the exam, that is issuance of admit cards is happening.

The exam is scheduled to be held on two dates – February 22 and 23. Candidates do not get to opt for a date, and instead they will be able to see which exam date is assigned when they get the hall ticket.

That, and the fact that exam center will be given in it, and it will be mandatory to bring to enter the exam center, is why everyone is eager to download it. Wait for it, will soon be over.

In the meantime, candidates are recommended that with little time to go for exam, they should ensure they have completed all topics given in the AFCAT syllabus.

Moreover, solving previous year question papers of the AFCAT exam is highly recommended. The exam is difficult both because it belongs to the highly selective area of defence, as well as because of the sheer competition level.

It will be after the exam, that once again candidates will have to come online, this time to check AFCAT answer key. That they will get largely memory based, in the absence of availability of question papers, as is the usual case.

Then, to select candidates for further rounds, IAF will announce the AFCAT result. Again, announcement will be at afcat.cdac.in login. Cut offs for the exam will also be disclosed with, or thereafter.

