AFCAT 2019 admit card delayed, to be released on this date

AFCAT 2019 admit card: The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the official website- afcat.cdac.in. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 24 and 25, 2019

AFCAT 2019 admit card: Indian Air Force (IAF) will release the admit card for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 2019) on August 5. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the official website- afcat.cdac.in.

The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 24 and 25, 2019.

AFCAT recruitment 2019: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website- afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The competitive exam gives an opportunity to those who want to be a part of the Indian Air Force. Selected ones will be granted short service commission (SSC) in the flying branch and permanent commission (PC)/short service commission (SSC) in ground duty (technical and non-technical) branches.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should cross-check whether all information is correct. In case there is some confusion, they need to contact the officials.

On the exam day, the candidate should not carry any written material, electronic devices, log tables, watches with facilities of calculator, mobile phones, blue tooth, pager or any other digital device.

