Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

AFCAT 2 Result 2022 Declared: Here’s how to check

AFCAT exam is conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) twice a year to recruit Class-1 Gazetted Officers in flying and ground duties for both technical and non-technical branches.

Candidates can download their results at the official website-afcat.cdac.in.

AFCAT 2 Result 2022: Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the AFCAT 2 Result 2022. The candidates can check and download their results alongside the cut-off marks at the official website of IAF – afcat.cdac.in

AFCAT 2 was conducted from August 26 to 28. The aspirants qualifying for AFCAT written examination are eligible to appear for the second stage of selection i.e AFSB Testing followed by medical examination.

AFCAT 2 Result 2022: How to Check

Step 1-Go to the official website of AFCAT, i.e. afcat.cdac.in

Step 2-On the notification bar, tap on “AFCAT-2/2022 Result”.

Step 3- The page will navigate and open into a new tab with a login button.

Step 4- Fill login credentials such as registration number and password.

Step 5-AFCAT 2 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6-Download and print your AFCAT 2 result for further use and reference.

Vacancies for candidates  have been released for different posts such as flying, ground duty, meteorology, etc separately for men and women.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 10:25:05 am
