AFCAT 2 2022 admit card released: Here’s how to download 

August 10, 2022 10:59:47 am
AFCAT 2 admit card 2022: The Indian Air Force (IAF) today released the AFCAT admit card for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 01/2022. The admit card will be available from 11 am onwards for download. Candidates who have applied can now download their admit cards from the official website — afcat.cdac.in.
As per the official notice, the AFCAT 2/2022 examination will be conducted from August 26 to 28, 2022 in online mode. The examination will be conducted in two shifts – the morning shift will begin at 7:30 am and the afternoon shift will be held from 12:30 pm.
AFCAT 02/2022: Check how to download admit cards
Step 1: Visit the official website of AFCAT 2022 at afcat.cdac.in
Step 2: Click on the drop-down arrow button beside the ‘Candidate Login’ menu.
Step 3: Select ‘AFCAT 01/2022 – CYCLE’.
Step 4: Enter email ID, password, displayed text and then click on the ‘Login’ button.
Step 5: Scroll down the page and click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link
Step 6: The admit card will be displayed. Download and take a printout.
This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 271 different posts, out of which 246 are for males and 25 for female candidates. The application process for the recruitment began on June 1 and the last date to apply was June 30.
