Wednesday, June 29, 2022
AFCAT 2 2021 Final merit list released; Check how to download

Indian Air Force has released final merit list for AFCAT 2, 2021. Eligible candidates can join AFA for training in various courses starting July 11

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
June 29, 2022 3:08:54 pm
afcat 2021, afcat 2021 date, afcat registration, iaf afcat website, how to apply for afcat, how to prepare for afcat, afcat preparation tips, afcat syllabus, afcat admit card, govt jobsThe candidates selected will receive a call letter through speed post to the address or a scanned copy through the registered email ID (Photo: Representational)

The Indian Air Force has released the final merit list for AFCAT 2 2021 after taking into account the eligibility criteria, vacancies in each branch, order of merit, medical fitness and choices given by the candidates. The final AFCAT 2 2021 merit list is available on the official website afcat.cdac.in.

AFCAT 2 2021 exam was held on August 28 for Flying Branch, August 29  for  Ground Duty Technical and August 30 for Ground Duty Non-Technical posts with a total vacancy of 334 seats.

AFCAT 2 2021 Final Merit List: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: Click the link “Final Merit List for Course Commencing in July 2022”

Step 3: The complete merit list containing the roll number of the selected candidates will appear on the screen.

The candidates selected will receive a call letter through speed post to the address or a scanned copy through the registered email ID.  The reporting date and time will be mentioned within the letter.

Those candidates who have ‘signed Joining Instructions’ will report at the reception cell located on platform No.10, Secunderabad Railway Station / Airport between 9 am to 6 pm on July 9 and July 10.  Candidates should also carry a negative RT PCR report conducted within 72 hours before reporting.



