AFCAT 2 2021: Exam day guidelines and important details to remember

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is going to conduct the AFCAT 2 2021 exam on August 28, 29 and 30, 2021. The exam is conducted twice a year for the recruitment of gazetted officers in flying and ground (technical & non-technical) branches. IAF released the official notification for AFCAT 2 earlier in June 2021 and now it is time to gear up for the Computer Based Tests which are held throughout India.

IAF has already released the AFCAT 2 2021 admit card online and it is a very important thing to carry to the exam centre on the day of the exam. This is because without a valid admit card, no candidate is allowed to sit in the AFCAT 2 2021 exam.

The admit card is available on the website afcat.cdac.in through candidate login for registered candidates only. Thus, candidates must know the registered email ID and password to log in and download the AFCAT admit card. After downloading, candidates have to print out the admit card and produce a copy at the designated centre. Candidates have to report to the venue as per the reporting time indicated on the AFCAT admit card. Besides, candidates must also carry valid photo identification (in original) viz. voter ID card, PAN card, passport, driving license along with their Aadhar card.

AFCAT 2 2021 notification contains certain exam day guidelines which must be strictly followed. Thus, during the last few days, besides downloading AFCAT question papers to prepare for the exam, candidates are also advised to download a copy of the notification from the official website and refer to it for important exam day guidelines. One of the most important points to note is the list of items that are allowed and prohibited inside the AFCAT exam centre.

Only the AFCAT admit card, Aadhar card (along with another photo identification), two passport-sized colour photographs (as uploaded at the time of AFCAT 2 2021 registrations), and a ballpoint pen (black or blue) are allowed inside the AFCAT 2 2021 exam hall. Candidates must refrain from carrying any other items to the exam hall. IAF has strictly prohibited carrying or possession of any textual material, stationery items, electronic devices including mobile phones, calculators, watches, etc. inside the exam hall. Besides, it is not advisable to carry any expensive items to the centre as IAF does not assure safe-keeping of such items during the exam.

As per unofficial reports, more than 2.5 lakh candidates apply for the AFCAT exam every year. Only select candidates are recruited based on merit in the examination. The AFCAT 2 2021 Syllabus is already available online and registered candidates are expected to have prepared diligently for the exam.

There is no shortcut to crack the exam as the IAF has a strict non-tolerance toward malpractices and misconduct during the examination. The candidature of any such candidates found to be indulging in malpractices will be cancelled and they will be withdrawn from the exam.

Similarly, all candidates are expected to act in a dignified manner with the exam authorities and other staff. Anyone found to indulge in misconduct or indiscipline will also be disqualified and withdrawn from the exam.

Once the AFCAT exam is over, the IAF releases the AFCAT 2 2021 answer key on the official website and subsequently the AFCAT 2 2021 result of the online tests. Only those who qualify through the exam by securing the specified cut-offs are called to appear in the AFSB interviews. Candidates are encouraged to check all guidelines on the AFCAT notification and admit card and appear in the exam with confidence and a dignified attitude.