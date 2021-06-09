AFCAT II 2021: Detailed three months strategy to clear the exam

With the upcoming AFCAT exam announced and exam dates confirmed, there is only a limited time before which candidates must complete their preparations for the exam while also leaving additional time for last-minute revisions. (Photo: AglaSem)

The Indian Air Force recently released the official notification of AFCAT 02 2021 inviting eligible candidates for recruitment as Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty branches. AFCAT 02 2021 registrations are already ongoing and the last date to apply for the exam is June 30, 2021.

With the upcoming AFCAT exam announced and exam dates confirmed, there is only a limited time before which candidates must complete their preparations for the exam while also leaving additional time for last-minute revisions. With AFCAT 02 2021 scheduled to be held from August 28 to 30, 2021, there are only about three months left before the exam and candidates must use the remaining time wisely.

The first strategy to go about preparing for the upcoming exam is to ensure that the syllabus has been adequately covered. AFCAT syllabus is already notified by the IAF and aspirants are expected to know about all important subjects to be covered by now. A detailed strategy must include a study plan. Candidates must prioritise the subjects/topics that they are weak in and aim to complete preparing these subjects at first. Accordingly, milestones can be set across the study timeline.

It is important that candidates are well versed with critical scientific concepts at par with necessary standards. While reading through textbooks is highly recommended, candidates may also refer to additional guide books, seek peer help and also conduct self-study/research to build a robust understanding of foundational concepts.

Since the AFCAT question paper usually involves numerical problems, practice makes up an important success factor in the feat of cracking the AFCAT exam. Referring to AFCAT previous year question papers while practising important problems/numerical can help candidates get acquainted with the type and pattern of questions asked in the exam. Practising mental calculations can also be beneficial in time management during the exam.

AFCAT sample papers and model question papers are available readily from various publishers in India and candidates must also engage in extensive practice by using such learning resources. Especially during the last few days before AFCAT, candidates must regularly revise and practice English, GA and Numerical Ability based questions. Candidates must also remain updated on Military Aptitude as questions are asked on this topic every year.

Candidates are also advised to solve AFCAT mock tests as much as possible before the exam to improve their time management methods while aiming to answer as many questions correctly as possible in the exam. While practising from existing question papers, one can also refer to the AFCAT answer key of the corresponding year to get the solutions.

Once aspirants are confident to attempt the exam and perform well in it based on the level of preparation, they must regularly revise important concepts and learning resources. For this, candidates can resort to short notes while studying. These short notes can not only help to memorise important facts and figures easily but also serve as quick revision material during the last few days before the exam. Especially during the last few days after the AFCAT admit card has been released, such short notes/flashcards can greatly enhance the candidate’s ability to remember and recall important information later on during the exam.

Last but not least, those who intend to make it to the top of the AFCAT merit lists this year, must put in some extra effort to prepare for the exam. We recommend devising an auxiliary study plan which takes into consideration all important and high marks-yielding topics from the last few years’ exams.