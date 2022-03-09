IAF AFCAT 1 result 2022 declared: Here’s how to check

The Indian Air Force has released the AFCAT 1 2022 result today, i.e. on March 9, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the result from the official website — afcat.cdac.in. The Air Force Common Admission Test 2022 (AFCAT) was conducted online on February 12, 13, and 14, 2022, in the CBT mode across various centers in India.

Candidates can check their result by logging in through their individual login by using the email id and password.

AFCAT 1 2022 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the AFCAT official website — afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Candidate Login’ and then choose the ‘AFCAT 01/2022 – Cycle’ link.

Step 3: Enter your email ID, password, and captcha code to login.

Step 4: The AFCAT 1 result 2022 will be displayed on screen after clicking on ‘login’.

Step 5: Check all details properly and save the result for future reference.

This exam is conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF), for recruitment into ground duty and flying branch. Those who qualify the AFCAT test will be required to register for the subsequent five-day AFSB process. The Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) testing is the second step in the testing process. Qualified candidates will receive a call letter to report to any one of the selection boards — Dehradun (1 AFSB), Mysuru (2 AFSB), Gandhinagar (3 AFSB), Varanasi (4 AFSB), and Guwahati (5 AFSB).