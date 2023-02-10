scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
AFCAT 1 admit card 2023 releasing today; how to download

AFCAT 1 2023: The admit cards can be downloaded using the candidate’s email ID and password. Candidates who have applied can now download their admit cards from the official website — afcat.cdac.in.

AFCAT 1 2023 admit card releasedThe AFCAT 1 2023 exam date falls on February 24 to 26, 2023. (Representative image)

AFCAT 1 2023: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will today release the AFCAT admit card for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1, on February 10. Candidates who have applied can now download their admit cards from the official website — afcat.cdac.in

The AFCAT 1 2023 exam date falls on February 24 to 26. Admit cards have been released at the candidate login portal available on the official website — afcat.cdac.in.

AFCAT 1 2023 admit cards: how to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website of AFCAT 1 2023 — afcat.cdac.in.

Step 2: Click on the drop-down arrow button beside the ‘Candidate Login’ menu.

Step 3: Select ‘AFCAT 1 2023 – CYCLE’.

Step 4: The candidate login page will appear on the screen. Enter email ID, password, displayed text and then click on the ‘Login’ button.

Step 5: Scroll down the page and click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout for further use.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry a print out of the admit card along with them to the exam hall for verification purposes. The admit card will carry details on entry, time, venue, and other instructions.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 10:50 IST
