Toggle Menu
AFACT result 2019 declared, cut-off to release laterhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/afact-result-2019-declared-cut-off-to-release-later-afcat-cdac-in-5614406/

AFACT result 2019 declared, cut-off to release later

AFCAT result 2019 declared on the official website, afcat.cdac.in. The exam was conducted on February 16 and 17, 2019, cut-off will be released after the exam in Jammu region is also conducted.

IAF, afcat.cdac.in, join indian airforce, afact cadac result, indian airforce, AFACT, AFCAT result, afcat reuslt 2109, afcat iaf jobs, flying branch result, afcat cutoff 2109, indian air force recruitment, indian air force jobs, latest iaf jobs, latest defence forces jobs, latest govt jobs, sarkari naukri, employment news
AFCAT 2019: Candidates can check result at afcat.cdac.in.

AFCAT result 2019: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the result for the Air Force Common Admission Online Test (AFCAT) 2019 on its official website, afcat.cdac.in. The exam was conducted on February 16 and 17, 2019 across several centres in the country, however, the exam to be conducted in Jammy and Kashmir was postponed due to curfew in the area.

Candidates can log-in to their individual accounts to check their scorecard but the cut-off will be released on after the exam is conducted at Jammu, according to the official notification. The AFSB date and venue selection will be available shortly on the official website.

AFCAT result 2109: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, afcat.cdac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘AFCAT 01/2019’ under the ‘candidate login’ section
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using the registration number
Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for the physical and medical test. Selected candidates will be then recruited at the group A gazetted officer in flying and ground duty (technical and non-technical) branches.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IIT Roorkee recruitment 2019 for non-teaching staff, applications closing soon
2 DDA recruitment admit card released, how to download
3 Chidambaram attacks govt on unemployment, calls it 'man-made catastrophe'