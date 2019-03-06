AFACT result 2019 declared, cut-off to release later

AFCAT result 2019: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the result for the Air Force Common Admission Online Test (AFCAT) 2019 on its official website, afcat.cdac.in. The exam was conducted on February 16 and 17, 2019 across several centres in the country, however, the exam to be conducted in Jammy and Kashmir was postponed due to curfew in the area.

Candidates can log-in to their individual accounts to check their scorecard but the cut-off will be released on after the exam is conducted at Jammu, according to the official notification. The AFSB date and venue selection will be available shortly on the official website.

AFCAT result 2109: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘AFCAT 01/2019’ under the ‘candidate login’ section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for the physical and medical test. Selected candidates will be then recruited at the group A gazetted officer in flying and ground duty (technical and non-technical) branches.

