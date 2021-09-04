HPSC HCS 2021 on September 12; here are these 7 preparation tips to help you score well in prelims

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) is going to conduct the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) 2021 prelims examination on September 12, 2021 in two shifts i.e from 10 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm. HPSC HCS 2021 admit cards for registered candidates will be released soon on hpsc.gov.in and it is time to gradually wrap up preparations as the exam day approaches.

While curating the HPSC HCS 2021 result, marks obtained in both prelims and main are considered and therefore, the prelims stage should not be taken lightly. With just a few days left for last-minute preparation, here are some tips and tricks curated by experts to help candidates ace the preliminary examination with ease.

The first tip is to ensure that all indicative topics for the HPSC HCS 2021 preliminary exam have been covered. This is to ensure that candidates do not miss-out on any important marks yielding topics usually asked in the exam. Based on the HPSC HCS 2021 syllabus, General Study topics such as Indian and World Geography, History of Indian and Indian National Movement, Indian Polity and Indian Economy, General Science, etc are crucial. Similarly, in Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT), Reading Comprehension, Decision making and problem-solving, logical reasoning and analytical ability must be focused on.

The second tip pertains to the General Studies section and the secret to scoring high marks in this section is getting well versed with factual information. According to experts, candidates must dedicate a certain amount of time every day to improve their knowledge of factual data.

This section includes a wide variety of factual data to remember including dates, important event names, movements, etc.

However, merely reading the factual information may not be necessarily helpful. Instead, we suggest that candidates must dedicate time to take down short notes of important information. Candidates must revise and revisit these points so that they are on the tip of their fingers.

This is the third tip in tandem with the second.

A very important tip to follow during the last few days is to solve the previous-year HPSC HCS 2021 question papers along with those of neighbouring states. Usually, state-level public service exams cover topics similar to UPSC. Hence, solving these papers will only help the candidate in understanding the syllabus, type of questions asked, important topics to focus on and the average difficulty level.

The CSAT section covers questions based on Mathematics as well as on the English Language. Experts recommend referring to the Class 10 standard curriculum to jot down important formulae and practice their implementation. Rather than mugging them, try to apply these formulae in the mathematical questions present in HPSC HCS mock tests and sample papers. Candidates may also solve previous year questions in conjunction with the corresponding year’s HPSC HCS answer key to evaluate their efficiency in solving reasoning and analytical problems correctly.

One must also make it a point to read national-level English dailies every day to remain updated with the most important events taking place across various domains. Reading a newspaper is not only crucial to get abreast with topics related to current affairs but also to build vocabulary and language skills. These skills are usually necessary for solving reading comprehension questions.

The final and most important tip is proper time management. Any civil services aspirant, be it UPSC or state-level, needs to manage their time effectively to ensure that they can answer the maximum number of questions correctly. Adequate time management clubbed with consistency and hard work – this trio will play a crucial role in clearing the HPSC HCS 2021 prelims exam.