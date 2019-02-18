Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank clerk recruitment 2019: Applications out, check here

Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank clerk recruitment 2019: The Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank has invited applications for the post of clerk on its official website, abhyudayabank.co.in. The application process had started from February 14, 2019 and the last date to apply is February 20, 2019.

Candidates will have to appear for a recruitment exam which is scheduled to be conducted on March 10, 2019.

Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank: Eligibility

Education: Candidates must have cleared graduation degree from a recognised college in any stream

Age: Candidates must have attained the age of 20 as on February 2019 but should not be more than 30 years of age. For candidates belonging to OBC upper age limit is 33 years old and for those from ST/SC/NT category the upper age limit is 35 years.

Domicile: Candidate should be a domicile of Maharashtra and should have been residing continuously for five years or more in Maharashtra prior to February 1, 2019.

Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank clerk recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, abhyudayabank.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’ in the top-most tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the link ‘click here’ next to the application form

Step 5: On the new page, click ‘register’

Step 6: Fill in form, upload images, make payment

Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank clerk recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get Rs 10,000 per month during a training period of six months. Thereafter, they will be hired at the minimum scale of pay will be Rs 20,221 per month plus allowances.

