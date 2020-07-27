AAI recruitment through GATE: Apply for 180 posts, salary up to Rs 1.40 lakh

AAI notification 2020: Apply at aai.aero AAI notification 2020: Apply at aai.aero

AAI Recruitment through GATE: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications from candidates who have cleared GATE 2019. A total of 180 vacancies are open through this recruitment drive. The online application will begin from August 3 and the last date to apply and submit fee is September 2. Interested can apply at aai.aero.

Selected candidates will be hired at the post of a junior executive. Freshers having no experience can also apply. Seats will be reserved for candidates having 40 per cent or more disability. Based on the application forms and GATE score. Selected candidates will have to appear to a Delhi-based office for document verification.

AAI recruitment through GATE: Eligibility criteria

Education: Candidates should have cleared the relevant level of engineering degree with at least 60 per cent marks.

Age: The upper age limit is capped at 27 years. The upper age will be relaxed for reserved category candidates.

AAI Recruitment through GATE: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, aai.aero

Step 2: Click on ‘careers’ button

Step 3: Register using mobile number and email id

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Pay fee, submit

AAI Recruitment through GATE: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 300 to apply. Those belonging to reserved category will not have to pay the fee.

AAI Recruitment through GATE: Salary

Selected candidates will get Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000. Candidates will also get additional perks as much to 35 per cent of the basic salary, as per the official notification.

