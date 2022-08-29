AAI Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for junior and senior assistant posts

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited application for 156 vacancies for eligible candidates from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Pondicherry and Lakshadweep. The application process will begin on September 1 at the official website – aai.aero/en/careers/recruitment.

Vacancies listed by AAI include Junior Assistant (Fire Service):132,Junior Assistant (Office): 10, Senior Assistant (Accounts): 13, Senior Assistant (Official Language).The educational qualification of these posts ranges from class 12 till masters level

Steps to Apply online for AAI Recruitment 2022

Step 1- Go to the official website of the Airports Authority of India (AAI)-aai.aero

Step 2- Scroll down the page and tap on Careers Option

Step 3- Tap on recruitment advt. of “DIRECT RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF JUNIOR EXECUTIVE (AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL) IN AAI UNDER ADVT. NO. 02/2022”

Step 4- Tap on the Registration Link appearing against the notification.

Step 5- Go through the instructions carefully and tap on the Online Portal provided in the notification.

Step 6- Fill the AAI Recruitment 2022 form with your login credentials.

Step 7- Download and take a printout of the form for further use.

For unreserved, OBC and EWS category candidates the application fee for these posts is Rs. 1000 whereas women/SC/ ST/ Ex-servicemen candidates and person with disabilities and also apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI are exempted from paying the application fees.

The age of the candidate should be 18 to 30 years as on August 25 while applying for these posts. The upper age limit is flexible for reserved category candidates.