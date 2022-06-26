AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 400 Junior Executive vacancies; check last date, eligibility

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is inviting applications for nearly 400 vacancies of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control). Interested candidates can apply for these vacancies before July 14, 2022 through the official AAI website — aai.aero.

To apply for these vacancies, candidates have time till 11:55 pm of July 14, 2022. The CTC per annum for the post of Junior Executive would be around Rs 12 lakh. Date of examination will soon be notified by the AAI on the official website.

AAI Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official AAI website — aai.aero.

Step 2: On the home page, scroll down and click on the ‘careers’ tab.

Step 3: A new page of ‘recruitment dashboard will open’. Click on the registration link for Junior Executive vacancies.

Step 4: A new page will open up with instructions and application form link. After reading all instructions carefully, check the box for terms and conditions, and start filling the application form.

Step 5: Fill in all personal details such as name, mobile number, email address etc and click on submit. On completion of Step-I, a sign- up mail will be received in candidate’s registered email/mobile number with the User ID (application sequence no.) and password.

Step 6: After that, the candidate has to re-login and click on ‘go to application form’ icon at top right corner, select the category and other mandatory details and complete personal and qualification details, upload photo/signature and submit of fee through online mode via Debit card, Credit cards or Internet Banking/UPI etc. through SBI MOPS.

Eligibility

The maximum age limit is 27 years as on July 14, and there are some relaxations provided for different category candidates. Interested candidates should have a full time regular bachelors’ degree of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics., or a full time regular bachelors’ degree in Engineering in any discipline. (Physics and Mathematics should be subjects in any one of the semesters curriculum). The candidates should have scored a minimum of 60 per cent marks or equivalent in the bachelors’ degree.

Additionally, the candidate should have minimum proficiency in both spoken and written English of the level of 10+2, i.e. the candidate

should have passed English as one of the subject in class 10 or 12.

Candidates having B.E./B. Tech/ B. Sc. (Engg.) Degree are allowed to apply against the post for which essential qualification is prescribed as Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering. Also, Departmental candidates possessing recognized degrees as per the required minimum qualification, obtained through parttime/ correspondence/ distance education mode shall be eligible to apply.