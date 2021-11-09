scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
AAI Recruitment 2021: Apply for one-year apprenticeship, stipend upto Rs 15,000

Candidates can find the application details at aai.aero. The online application to apply for the opportunity has already started and the last date for submission of applications is November 30.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
November 9, 2021 12:39:41 pm
AAI recruitment 2021: Candidates would get a maximum stipend of Rs 15,000 per month depending on the apprenticeship role. (Photo: Special Arrangement)

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), regional headquarters, Western region is inviting applications from the eligible and willing candidates from ITI trade who are domicile of Maharashtra/ Gujarat/ Madhya Pradesh/ Goa for engagement as apprentices under Apprentices Act 1961/2014 (as amended from time to time). Candidates can find the application details at http://www.aai.aero.

The online application to apply for the opportunity has already started and the last date for submission of applications is November 30.

A total of 15 positions are available for graduate apprentice (mechanic/ auto engineering), 5 seats for graduate apprentice (engineering civil), 6 seats for graduate apprentice (Communication Navigational Surveillance) and 3 seats for graduate apprentice (information technology/ computer science). A monthly stipend of Rs 15,000 will be offered to the successful candidates.

Selection for engagement of apprentices would be based on the percentage of marks in the qualifying examination. The candidature of the applicant would be provisional. The selection will be based on Interview/verification of certificates/testimonials and submission of a certificate of medical fitness (to be obtained only from a gazetted government medical officer/medical officer of a government undertaking) at the time of joining.

The age limit for apprentices will be a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 26 years as on October 31, 2021. The upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for candidates belonging to scheduled castes (SC)/scheduled tribe (ST) & persons with disability (PwD) and 3 years for candidates belonging to other backward class (OBC) categories.

