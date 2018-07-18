AAI recruitment 2018: Apply for 908 posts, salary up to Rs 1.8 lakh

AAI Recruitment 2018: The online examination is likely to be conducted between September 11 to September 14, 2018 AAI Recruitment 2018: The online examination is likely to be conducted between September 11 to September 14, 2018

AAI recruitment 2018: Air India Authority has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of 908 vacancies. All the candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, aai.aero, on or before August 16. The online examination is likely to be conducted between September 11 to September 14, 2018.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 908

AAI recruitment 2018: Post wise vacancy details

Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) – 200

Junior Executive (Finance) – 25

Junior Executive (Fire Services) – 15

Junior Executive (Airport Operations) – 69

Junior Executive (Technical) – 10

Junior Executive (Official Language) – 6

Junior Executive (Information Technology) – 27

Junior Executive (Corporate Planning & Management Services) – 3

Manager (Finance) – 18

Manager (Fire Services) – 16

Manager (Technical) – 1

Manager (Engg. Electrical) – 52

Manager (Engg. Civil) – 71

Manager (Official Language) – 3

Manager (Commercial) – 6

Manager (Human Resources) – 5

Manager (Electronics) – 324

Junior Executive (HR) – 32

Junior Executive (Commercial) – 25

AAI recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

The candidates are advised to go through the official notification for details about the eligibility criteria

AAI recruitment 2018: Age limit

Manager: The maximum age limit of the candidates should not exceed 32 years.

Junior Executive: The candidates’ age should not cross 27 years.

AAI recruitment 2018: Application fee

General/ Unreserved category: The general candidates have to submit an application fee of Rs 1000.

SC/ ST/ Female/ PWD: No application fee required for these categories.

Pay scale:

Manager: The candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,80,000

Junior Executive: The selected candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000 per month.

Examination centres: The examination will be conducted at the centres of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Guwahati, Allahabad, Ahmedabad, Hydrabad, Nagpur, Thiruvananthapuram.

Selection process:

Manager: The candidates will be selected on the basis of an online exam, followed by an endurance test, physical measurement.

Junior Executive: The candidates will be selected on the basis of physical measurement, endurance test and interview.

How to apply:

The candidates have to apply through the official website, aai.aero, on or before August 16. The candidates have to submit application fee within August 18.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd