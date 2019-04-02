AAI Junior engineer result: Dates for document verification round released

AAI Junior engineer result: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has released the list of candidates shortlisted for the document verification round for the post of junior executive at its official website aai.aero. The recruitment process will be conducted on April 29, 2019 in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 9:30 am and afternoon at 1:30 pm.

A total of 90 candidates have been shortlisted for the round. According to the official notification, 33 vacancies are to be filled by the recruitment process.

AAI Junior engineer result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, aai.aero

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to click on ‘occupation’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the link ‘AAI junior engineer’

Step 5: A PDF will open in new page

Step 6: Check your time and date

Candidates can take print out of the PDF for future reference. Candidates will be sent a link to download call letter or admit card for the exam on their registered email id. Candidates need to carry original documents, a passport-sized photograph, duly filled form and call letter along with them to the exam centre.

