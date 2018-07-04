AAI is hiring for 908 Manager, Junior Executive posts, attractive salary offered

AAI recruitment 2018: There are 908 vacancies available (Chandigarh International Airport) There are 908 vacancies available (Chandigarh International Airport)

AAI recruitment 2018: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) is hiring for the posts of managers and junior executives in various disciplines. Interested lot can apply online at the official website — http://www.aai.aero. An application fee of Rs 1000 has to be paid. SC/ST/PwD/female candidates are exempted from paying the fee. There are 908 vacancies available. The online examination for the same will be conducted in September 11 to 14 (tentative).

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 908

Designation

Manager (Finance): 18

Manager (Fire Services): 16

Manager (Technical): 1

Manager (Engg. Electrical): 52

Manager (Engg. Civil): 71

Manager (Official language): 3

Manager (Commercial): 6

Manager (Human resources): 5

Manager (Electronics): 324

Junior Executive (Air traffic control): 200

Junior Executive (Finance): 25

Junior Executive (Fire services): 15

Junior Executive (Airport operations): 69

Junior Executive (Technical): 10

Junior Executive (Official language): 6

Junior Executive (Information technology) 27

Junior Executive (Corporation planning and management services): 3

Junior Executive (Human Resources): 32

Junior Executive (Commercial): 25

Age limit:

Manager: The age of the candidates should be maximum 32 years.

Junior Executive: The age of the candidates should be maximum 27 years.

Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Selection procedure

Manager: The selection will be made on the basis of an online examination followed by document verification, physical measurement and endurance test.

Junior Executive: The selection will be made on the basis of physical measurement, endurance test and an interview.

Pay scale

Manager: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,800,00

Junior Executive: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,400,00

Important dates

Online application submission: July 16

Last date for submission of online application: August 16

Last date for payment of application fee: August 18

Online examination: September 11 to 14 (tentative)

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd