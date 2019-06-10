9 tips to crack SSC CHSL 2019 in first attempt without coaching

SSC CHSL 2019 will be held from July 1 to 26, 2019. The admit card for SSC CHSL 2019 will be released this month. It is one of the most popular government job exams in India. The Staff Selection Commission allows class 12 pass candidates an opportunity to make a secure career in the government sector. However, this leads to high competition in the exam, as vacancies are limited.

Advertising

Then how to crack SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level 2019 in the first attempt without coaching? Easy, just prepare dedicatedly and follow these tips below.

Tip 1: There are 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in SSC CHSL and only 60 minutes to solve it. Hence, the average time to solve 1 question should be near 36 seconds. Also, the exam has a negative marking of 0.5 marks. Hence, candidates need speed with accuracy to ace all sections. The best way to gain both is by solving previous years question papers and mock test daily.

Tip 2: Know the exam pattern and syllabus. CHSL is a computer-based test of 60 minutes. It consists of four sections with 25 questions of 50 marks each. Sections are general intelligence, English, quantitative aptitude, general awareness.

Advertising

Tip 3: Your strategy should be in place. Did you know that last time in 2017-2018 exam the tier 1 cut off for unreserved category was 143.5 marks? In 2016-2017 it was 127.5. Considering the same percentage jump in cut off, you should target above 160 in tier 1 exam. So you should either attempt 80+ questions with 100 per cent accuracy, or 106+ questions with 80 per cent accuracy, or 160 questions with 60 per cent accuracy.

Tip 4: First of all, you should be efficient in the theoretical studies on the syllabus of CHSL exam. It is mostly what is expected from candidates who have completed class 12 studies. In addition, there are shortcuts and tricks to solve types of questions which you should be aware of which you can grasp by watching youtube videos on those topics.

Tip 5: Practice, practice, and more practice. Solve several MCQs of each topic. After solving each mock test or previous year question paper check its solutions to get better each time.

Tip 6: Avoid wild guesses for marking answers. For each incorrect answer, 0.50 marks are deducted. So, do not go for the hit-and-try method. Often, candidates are not aware of negative marking and score lesser than expected. To evaluate the impact of negative marking on your total score, use answer key of SSC CHSL, after solving previous year papers or mock test.

Tip 7: The key to crack general awareness sections is, “the more you read, the more you know”. So, read newspapers daily to stay updated with the current topics. In this modern era of technology, knowledge is just a click away. Use the internet as a source of information on the events and happenings that are going on across the nation and world. It is advisable to read the news on PIB (Press Information Bureau) daily.

Tip 8: For English section, the best way to perfect it is by reading, writing, listening, and thinking in that language. Even if a candidate is not too good in the English language, they can still crack this section by remembering synonyms, antonyms, spellings/detecting mis-spelt words, Idioms and Phrases. Knowing the rules of grammar and then using it consciously in day to day speaking and writing will help in scoring more.

Tip 9: Lastly, do not stress. It reduces the grasping power and affects performance. Meditate to relax your mind and take deep breaths if you forget any topic and concentrate again. Admit card for CHSL releases two weeks before the exam and this is just the beginning.

Candidates who qualify Tier 1, move to Tier 2. SSC CHSL Tier 2 is a descriptive paper, which is due to be held on September 29, 2019. It is a 100 marks paper, in which candidates have to Essay and Letter of 200-250 and 150-200 words, respectively.

Candidates qualified as per the result of SSC CHSL Tier 1 and 2 are then called for Tier 3, i.e. skill test. Those who qualify Tier 3, are recruited as LDC, PA / SA, or DEO.