9 in 10 professionals believe hybrid work is essential for work-life balance: LinkedIn study

As many as 86 per cent of professionals in India believe that a hybrid work model will help them strike the right balance between their personal and professional lives. LinkedIn on Tuesday released the ‘Future of Work’ perception study by research firm Censuswide that focuses on the insights of 1,108 respondents in the age group of 16 to 68, who have worked from home during the pandemic due to COVID-19 restrictions.

One in every three professionals reports burnout while 9 in 10 say going hybrid can bring back work-life balance. With a majority of professionals continuing to work remotely, conversations of burnout have increased dramatically across the workforce.

The study shows that 1 in 3 professionals in India is burnt out due to increased workload (35 per cent) and stress (34 per cent) while working remotely in India. To shelter from such distressing times, professionals are prioritising their well-being and finding ways to strike the right balance. In fact, half of India’s workforce believes that work-life balance (52 per cent) is just as important as their salary (52 per cent) today.

Looking into the future, the Indian workforce is convinced that a hybrid work model can alleviate their distress and help them disconnect. The study shows that nearly 9 in 10 (86 per cent) respondents think that hybrid work will positively impact their work-life balance. When asked why, then 48 per cent stated that a hybrid model would allow them to spend equal time on their personal goals and professional lives.

“Long-term remote work has left professionals fatigued in India. This has caused a shift in the idea of what is important in our lives and has led to what we call ‘The Great Talent Reshuffle’. Organisations are rethinking their entire work models, culture, and values, while employees are rethinking not just how they work, but why they work. At this time, we encourage companies to explore stronger flexible offerings and more mental health time off, as professionals are now seeking a greater balance and more fulfilment in their lives,” says Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn.

Going back to office can boost career growth and financial stability

Hybrid or not, professionals in India are keen to go back to the office. The study shows that more than 7 in 10 (72 per cent) respondents think working from home would negatively impact their career growth while more than half (55 per cent) said their professional learnings had already taken a severe hit. When asked why, more than half (54 per cent) of the workforce stated “less face-time with bosses and leaders”, while one-third (34 per cent) said, “it gets harder to learn from peers remotely”.

The study further reveals that nearly half (46 per cent) of India’s workforce wants to go back to the office, full time because it makes them feel more productive and successful in a workplace setting. In fact, 7 in 10 (71 per cent) respondents agree that those who choose to work more from the office are more likely to be favoured by bosses or leaders. As many as 9 in 10 (89 per cent) professionals also think going back to the workplace will help their finances because it’ll allow them to work more hours and make more money.

On a lighter note, the study also finds that 72 per cent want to go back because they don’t want to miss out on the fun while 50 per cent say they simply enjoy being around other people and colleagues.

The silver lining; feel healthier when working remotely

The study shows that more than 9 in 10 (93 per cent) professionals agree that working from home during the pandemic has positively impacted their physical health. Almost 3 in 5 (58 per cent) professionals feel healthier, not eating as much takeaway food, while 1 in 2 (51 per cent) found extra time to exercise more frequently when working remotely. In fact, 2 in 5 professionals say they want to work remotely going forward because it allows them to ‘choose work hours and location’ (42 per cent), and ‘spend more time with their loved ones’ (39 per cent).