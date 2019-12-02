IIT-Guwahati: 80 offers received at the first day of placement

The placement season at IIT-Guwahati has started from December 1 and will continue till December 15 in multiple sessions. The placement season at IIT-Guwahati has started from December 1 and will continue till December 15 in multiple sessions.

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) students have received 80 offers from Microsoft, Uber, Goldman Sachs, JPMC, IBM, Nutanix, American Express among others for its placement season 2019-20. The institute has also received international offers from Microsoft and Uber.

The placement season has started from December 1 and will continue till December 15, 2019 in multiple sessions. For phase 1, a total of 250 companies have registered and 1,060 students have registered across departments this year. Many first-time companies like Quadeye Securities, Analog Device, Atlassian, Accenture Japan have also registered for placements this year.

The profile of the sectors that have come for placement includes consulting, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product manager, education among others. A number of startups like Udaan, NoBroker, Bounce, Meesho among others are also participating in the placement session.

IIT-Guwahati has also received 119 pre-placement offers (PPOs) this year. The number was 100 last year. The PPOs were made by companies like Microsoft, DeShaw, Goldman Sachs, JPMC, NVidia, Kivi Capital among others.

