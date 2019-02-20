7th Pay Commission for teachers will be implemented from this date, reveals UGC

7th Pay Commission: After the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister, Prakash Javadekar announced to revise the allowances and payments received by teachers in government institutes and colleges in accordance with the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC), the University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced the date from which the same will be implemented.

According to the latest circular released by the UGC, the revised pay will be implemented from July 1, 2017. Teachers, registrars, principals and other stakeholder involved are expected to get the revised pay from July 26, 2017, to present in a lump-sum amount in addition to the hiked salaries henceforth.

The revised special allowance per month for vice-chancellors, pro-vice-chancellors, principals in PG college and principal in undergraduate colleges will be Rs 11,250, Rs 9000, Rs 6750, and Rs 4500 respectively, according to Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.

“This is likely to benefit 30,000 teaching and equivalent staff in central universities and 5,500 in deemed-to-be-universities,” Javadekar had said through a tweet. “This will serve as a benchmark for 7 lakh teachers in state universities,” he had added.

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has enhanced the allowance given as an honorarium to guest faculty members. Earlier, guest faculties used to get Rs 1500 per lecture which is extended to a maximum Rs 50,000 per month.