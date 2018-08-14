Delhi govt recruitment 2018: 7000 Field Surveyors vacancies, apply within August 31 at des.delhigovt.nic.in

Delhi govt recruitment 2018: There are 7000 vacancies for the post and the candidates need to hold a Bachelor’s degree (Representational Image/ Reuters) Delhi govt recruitment 2018: There are 7000 vacancies for the post and the candidates need to hold a Bachelor’s degree (Representational Image/ Reuters)

Delhi govt recruitment 2018: Delhi government has relesed a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Field Surveyors. All the aspirants can do so through the official website, des.delhigovt.nic.in. There are 7000 vacancies for the post and the candidates need to hold a Bachelor’s degree. The online window for the application process will be closed on August 31.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 7000

Name of the post: Field Surveyors

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The candidates require to hold a Bachelor’s degree with a proficiency in speaking and typing English. The candidates should possess a smart phone for filling of e-schedule.

Remuneration: The field surveyors will get a remuneration of Rs 25 for filling each entries. A field surveyor can fill at least 50 to 60 entries per day thus earning a salary of Rs 1250 to 1500.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the the official website, des.delhigovt.nic.in on or before August 31.

The Delhi government is hiring Field Surveyors for the work for collection of data that will be carried out during October to November, 2018.

