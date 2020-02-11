6,688 teaching posts remain vacant in varsities

At present, there are 18243 sanctioned teaching posts and 34928 sanctioned non-teaching posts in various central universities. Representational Image/ file At present, there are 18243 sanctioned teaching posts and 34928 sanctioned non-teaching posts in various central universities. Representational Image/ file

A total of 6,688 teaching posts are lying vacant in various varsities in India, including 12,323 non-teaching posts. The Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank informed that directions have been issued periodically by the government and the University Grants Commission, UGC to fill up vacant posts.

“Occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process. The University Grants Commission has informed that, at present, there are 18243 sanctioned teaching posts and 34928 sanctioned non-teaching posts in various central universities across the country, out of which 6688 teaching posts and 12323 non-teaching posts are lying vacant as on date,” Nishank stated in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

Nishank also mentioned that around 934 vacant posts were filled till now, out of 6,706 vacancies advertised.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) also created a job profile to help the qualified candidates. “As a new initiative, UGC has created an academic job portal on its website, ugc.ac.in, which helps NET/SET/PhD qualified candidates to bring their academic profiles to the attention of universities/ colleges and other employers,” Nishank said.

The University Grants Commission monitors filling up of vacancies and has prepared guidelines for recruitment of faculty in universities, colleges and institutions deemed to be varsities.

