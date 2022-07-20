scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

6,500 faculty positions vacant in central universities, most in Delhi University

No proposal to absorb ad-hoc teachers as permanent, Ministry of Education tells Parliament

By: Express News Service | New Delhi I |
July 20, 2022 10:47:08 am
DU has 52 teachers serving on an ad-hoc basis, apart from 248 guest teachers, while 1044 are employed on contract basis. (File image)

he central universities have as many as 6549 vacant faculty positions, according to dara shared by the Ministry of Education in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The data pertains to 43 central universities located across the country. Delhi University has the maximum (900) vacant teaching posts, the ministry said in a written response to a question raised by BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

Read |Teach For India Programme 2022: Apply for paid fellowship; check details

According to the ministry’s response to another question, DU has 52 teachers serving on an ad-hoc basis, apart from 248 guest teachers, while 1044 are employed on contract basis.

“No proposal is under consideration in the University Grants Commission (UGC) to absorb the ad-hoc teachers as permanent teachers. However, the Ministry of Education and UGC from time to time has requested all the Central Universities to fill up the posts on a regular basis,” according to the ministry of education’s response.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policyPremium
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policy

In terms of vacancies, DU is followed the University of Allahabad (622), Banaras Hindu University (532), Aligarh Muslim University (498) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (326). Since August 2021, 4,807 posts in central universities have been advertised for which the selection processes are on, the ministry added.

Out of the 900 vacancies in DU, 138 are SC positions, 70 ST and 244 OBC. Overall, out of 6549, there are 988 SC positions, 576 ST posts and 1761 OBC posts.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Premium
SBI chairman: Artificial intervention doesn’t work

SBI chairman: Artificial intervention doesn’t work

Kareena's clap back: 'Saif has contributed too much to population'
Amid pregnancy rumours

Kareena's clap back: 'Saif has contributed too much to population'

Govt announces new work from home rules, here are the details

Govt announces new work from home rules, here are the details

Why India has cut windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel exports
Express Explained

Why India has cut windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel exports

After Yogi orders ‘strict action’, four held in Lulu namaz video

After Yogi orders ‘strict action’, four held in Lulu namaz video

Sanjay Pandey: An officer known for his run-ins with establishment

Sanjay Pandey: An officer known for his run-ins with establishment

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ‘payoffs’

Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ‘payoffs’

Premium
She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Premium
Post backlash, legal challenge, Mann govt mum on Chadha job notification

Post backlash, legal challenge, Mann govt mum on Chadha job notification

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement