6,500 faculty positions vacant in central universities, most in Delhi University

he central universities have as many as 6549 vacant faculty positions, according to dara shared by the Ministry of Education in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
The data pertains to 43 central universities located across the country. Delhi University has the maximum (900) vacant teaching posts, the ministry said in a written response to a question raised by BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.
According to the ministry’s response to another question, DU has 52 teachers serving on an ad-hoc basis, apart from 248 guest teachers, while 1044 are employed on contract basis.
“No proposal is under consideration in the University Grants Commission (UGC) to absorb the ad-hoc teachers as permanent teachers. However, the Ministry of Education and UGC from time to time has requested all the Central Universities to fill up the posts on a regular basis,” according to the ministry of education’s response.
In terms of vacancies, DU is followed the University of Allahabad (622), Banaras Hindu University (532), Aligarh Muslim University (498) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (326). Since August 2021, 4,807 posts in central universities have been advertised for which the selection processes are on, the ministry added.
Out of the 900 vacancies in DU, 138 are SC positions, 70 ST and 244 OBC. Overall, out of 6549, there are 988 SC positions, 576 ST posts and 1761 OBC posts.
