RRB Paramedical recruitment exam: Of 4.39 lakh candidates registered, 62% are females

RRB Paramedical recruitment 2019: A total of 4.39 lakh candidates will appear for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) paramedical recruitment examination that is scheduled to be conducted from July 19, 2019. Out of the total candidates registered for the examination, 62 per cent are female.

“The noticeable feature of this recruitment is that female candidates out number male candidates, the female candidates constitute 62 per cent of the total candidates. Besides, there are also 28 number of Transgender (TG) candidates in the fray,” mentioned the release of the national career.

The largest number of the candidates applied for the recruitment examinations are from the states of Uttar Pradesh (64,596) followed by Rajasthan (62,772), Maharashtra (38,097) and Kerala (35,496).

This is the first-ever railway recruitment examination, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates are appearing. As per the release, “Against 10 per cent of the total vacancies earmarked for EWS candidates, 4,654 EWS candidates will be appearing in the tests.”

The recruitment examinations will be conducted for a period of 90 minutes. The RRB recruitment examinations will comprise questions from professional stream, general awareness, general arithmetic, general intelligence and reasoning and general science. There will be multiple choice objective questions.

More than 50 per cent candidates will be appearing for the post of staff nurse. The selected candidates will be appointed, inter alia, to the post of staff nurse, dietician, health and malaria inspector, pharmacist, optometrist, and radiographer.

