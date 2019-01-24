Nearly 60% of Indian workers have job-hopped in the past; work environment matters

Indians have been switching their jobs a lot more than you think. A recent survey showed that 56 per cent of Indian workers have voluntarily left a role after only a short period of time, with 85 per cent of respondents stating that they would add a job to their resume regardless of how long they had stayed in that role.

Advertising

While the concept of job-hopping is not a new one, the Indian workforce is seeing a spike in project-based work and contract work, which is fuelling a willingness to switch roles more readily. According to the survey by job search site Indeed, the most popular reasons for leaving a role in a short period of time were that: the job did not live up to expectations (30 per cent); it was an unhappy work environment (29 per cent), or they were offered a better role elsewhere (38 per cent).

Forty-nine per cent of respondents saw moving jobs as an opportunity to learn new skills and over 43 per cent said it would help boost their resume or identify greater job prospects. However, the trend seems to be slightly higher amongst millennial men than women, wherein 47 per cent of the latter surveyed have never voluntarily left a role after a short period of time, as compared to 43 per cent men.

The trend is more visible in mid-sized companies with 200-500 employees in comparison to smaller organisations. Interestingly, ‘stickiness’ seems to be higher in traditional sectors of manufacturing, with 49 per cent of respondents in Manufacturing and Utilities having never voluntarily left a role after a short period of time in comparison to 40 per cent of respondents working in the IT and Telecom sector.

In contrast to the attitudes of job seekers, employers continue to believe that frequent job movements are indicative of indecisiveness in a candidate and demonstrate a lack of loyalty. 87 per cent of employers surveyed stated that they had chosen not to interview a candidate in the past due to a history of short-term jobs. It, therefore, comes as no surprise that people who job hopped more frequently felt that they were missing out on jobs. Sixty-nine per cent of the respondents who had changed jobs twice in the last five years stated they had been overlooked in roles they were qualified for, due to their history of job hopping.

Advertising

However, while employers may take a different view towards job hopping, staying in the same role does not always indicate the right job fit. Although 44 per cent of respondents stated they have never job-hopped in the past, 7 in 10 respondents also reported that they had stayed in roles longer than they wanted to in order to avoid being perceived as a job hopper.