53 offers made at the first day of placements at IIT Hyderabad

The first day of placements at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad ended with 53 offers from 15 companies. The first phase of campus recruitment is being conducted from December 1 to 12, 2019. A total of 477 students have registered for placements this year.

For phase I, 224 companies have registered as compared to 150 companies last year. Among the debutants are BookMyShow , Sprinkler, Bajaj Auto, Domino Data Labs, Jaguar, BnY Mellon and Cogoport.

A total of 37 pre-placement offers (PPOs) have already been received this year including two international offers with most offers coming from Information Technology and Information Technology-Enabled Services (IT/ITES) sector. The PPOs have come for undergraduate students.

There has been offers from international companies including TSMC, SMS DataTech and NTT-AT and traditional recruiters like Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Salesforce, Intel, Qualcomm, Oracle have come for recruitment with Microsoft made a record number of 17 offers. Girls students have secured 5 offers from Microsoft and 2 offers from Goldman Sachs.

