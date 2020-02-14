518 job offers made to 428 students at IIM-Bangalore

IIM Bangalore campus (File Photo) IIM Bangalore campus (File Photo)

A total of 518 offers were made to 428 students from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore‘s PGP class of 2018-2020. There was a rise of 6.14 per cent compared to the previous year, informed U Dinesh Kumar, Chair, Career Development Services, IIM Bangalore.

Most offers were made by consultancy firms, which accounted for 147, led by Accenture with 26, followed by Boston Consulting Group at 23.

In video| Most drop-outs in IIMs from reserved category

In the finance domain, a total of 42 offers were received. Conglomerates recruited for their leadership tracks made for 60 offers in general management positions. Students opting for sales and marketing roles received 55 offers. Operations roles saw 17 offers led by Accenture Operations with five.

Anushree Jibhakate, placement representative, commented, “IIM-B has seen an increase in domestic and international offers across sectors such as consulting, finance, general management, product management, e-commerce, operations, analytics and marketing despite market conditions. Strategy consulting and product management continue to be the most sought-after roles followed by Finance and General Management.”

In the recently announced Financial Times Ranking, IIM Bangalore was highest ranked Indian management institute at 27th rank globally. A total of four institutes from India were placed in the top 100. IIM-B was followed by Indian School of Business (ISB) at rank 28, IIM Calcutta at 42 and IIM Ahmadabad at 47.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd