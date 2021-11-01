50% tech employees likely to work from offices thrice a week by January 2022: Report

Employees and employers are equally interested in making a comeback to the workplace in a hybrid setup, highlights the ‘NASSCOM Return to Workplace Survey’ conducted by the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) in association with Indeed.

Around 50 per cent of the workforce is likely to return to offices for up to three days a week starting next year. Primarily the junior and senior management i.e., workforce under the age of 25 and above 40 years are eager to return to the workplace as compared to the middle management. The report also states that female employees are also excited about returning to offices and adapting to newer working models.

Further, the survey states that though over 81 per cent of organisations expressed that employee health and safety remains the key consideration for them while reopening the offices. However, 72 per cent of organisations are looking at operating at a maximum of 50 per cent employee capacity starting next year itself.

In the post-pandemic era, companies are looking forward to implementing newer work operating models. Today, the hybrid work model is the preferred choice by over 70 per cent of organisations as per the report data findings. While IT services and GCCs are likely to be early adopters of a long-term hybrid work model.

Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, said, “Over the last one-and-a-half-years, the way tech organisations have run business operations has undergone a massive transformation. The industry is now prepared to gradually re-open and looking at perfecting a hybrid operating model which brings in the best of both onsite and remote operating models.”

Sashi Kumar, head of sales, India – Indeed.com, said, “Since the pandemic hit businesses across the globe, pushing employees indoors, many believed that the future of work is ‘remote’. However, organisations and employees gradually realised that remote work is an outcome of the pandemic and not an evolved approach to workplace planning”