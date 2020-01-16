50 students from Jamia Millia’s coaching academy clear UPSC civil services main exam

Last year, 44 candidates cleared UPSC examination including third rank holder Junaid Ahmad. Express Photo by Amit Mehra/ Representational image Last year, 44 candidates cleared UPSC examination including third rank holder Junaid Ahmad. Express Photo by Amit Mehra/ Representational image

Fifty students, who were given coaching and training by Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Jamia Millia Islamia have cleared the Civil Services (Main) examination 2019, results for which were released on January 14. These candidates will now appear for the personality test for the final interview round in February.

Last year, 44 candidates cleared the UPSC examination including third rank holder Junaid Ahmad.

UPSC conducts civil service examinations every year to select candidates for administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services, including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS and IRTS.

Since its inception in 2010, JMI’s RCA has produced 190 civil servants. Besides, around 245 students were selected in provincial civil services (as SDM and DSP), RBI (Grade- B), Assistant Commandant (CAPF), IB, Assistant Commissioner (Provident Fund) and bank PO.

In the academy, students are provided free accommodation, library facility, classroom teaching, practice tests, etc. Subject to availability of seats, JMI will admit a few more eligible candidates who have qualified for the interview round, details of which are available at http://www.jmi.ac.in.

