43rd All India Fire Sub-Officers exam in October, check details

The 43rd All India Fire Sub-Officers course exam will be conducted in October. The National Fire Service College, Nagpur will conduct the examination on October 13.

The online application process has started, and the candidates can apply online through the official website- nfscsoadmission.com.

The course will be of 33 weeks consists of 21 weeks at Regional Training Centre and 12 weeks field or practical experience.

The examinations will be held at major cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai & Nagpur. The admit card for the examinations will be available to download shortly.

Exam pattern

The paper will be objective-based. The candidates will be asked questions on General Knowledge, English, Science and Mathematics.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates need to possess a Bachelor’s degree in any branch of Engineering recognized by A.I.C.T.E. or Board of Technical Education. Candidates must be able to read, write, speak both in Hindi and English. Candidates should have passed the qualifying examination as on or before 31st August 2019.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 25 years. The upper age limit is relaxable upto 5 years for SC/ ST candidates and 3 years for candidates belong to OBC category.

Physical Standard:-

For Male Minimum:- Height: 165 cms. (Relaxable by 5 cms in the case of Nepali, Garhwalls, Assamese, Gorkha & Nagaland tribes). Chest: 81 cms unexpanded with a minimum expansion of 5 cms Weight: min. 50 kgs.

For Female Minimum:- Height: 157 cms. (Relaxable by 2.5 cms in the case of Garhwalls, Assamese, Gorkha & Nagaland tribes). Weight: min. 46 kgs

Application fee:

The candidates belong to general and OBC categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. The reserved category candidates do not have to pay any application fees.

The candidates can apply till September 29, 2019.

