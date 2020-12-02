396 offers in first slot of IIT-BHU placement, salary offered up at Rs 64.26 lakh

Of the total 1365 students who have registered themselves for the job placement interviews this year, 396 have already attained job offers. ( Express Photo by Sahil Walia/Representational)

Despite the pandemic, there has been an increase in the size of salary packages being offered to students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Varanasi or IIT-Banaras Hindu University. The placements of last academic year and this year both were marred by the pandemic. This batch, however, has seen an increase in salaries than last year at the campus.

In the placement drive which began at midnight of December 1, a total of 30 companies made offers to IIT-BHU students for recruitment. They offered 217 jobs with annual CTC ranging from Rs 64,26,578 to Rs 11.50 lakh per annum. Last year, the range was between Rs 58.21 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per annum, as per the institute.

Of the total 1,365 students who have registered themselves for the job placement interviews this year, 396 have already attained job offers. This also includes 179 pre-placement offers.

The companies in the first slot included AppDynamics, Alphonso, Codenation, Flipkart APM, Microsoft, Jaguar, Cisco, Goldman Sachs, Bajaj, Qualcomm, Western Digital among several others. In the second slot on Wednesday companies included Sapient , JIO Platform, Eightfold.AI, ServiceNow, Paytm, Deloitte, Oyo, Fiserv, Junglee Games, ICICI, Axtria, Bosch to name a few.

