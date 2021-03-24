34 students of Jamia’s Residential Coaching Academy clear Civil Services (Main) Exam 2020

Thirty-four students who were given coaching and training at Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) have cleared Civil Services (Main) Examination 2020, result of which was released on March 23. The qualified candidates will have to appear for an interview/personality test which will be scheduled soon.

As per the past practices of RCA, JMI will conduct a series of mock interviews and interactive sessions for qualified students with the help of senior/retired bureaucrats and academicians.

The students are provided facilities such as free accommodation, library facility, classroom teaching, practice tests. Subject to the availability of seats and students’ eligibility, JMI will admit a few more candidates who have qualified for interviews. Candidates can check the details of the same at www.jmi.ac.in.

Last year, 30 students of RCA, JMI were finally selected for civil services. Apart from this 35 students of RCA, JMI were selected in different state public services including J&K, Bihar, UP, Maharashtra, Karnataka, IB, CAPF, RBI, and other central and services between 2020 to 2021.