272 offers made on Day 1 of placements at IIT-Roorkee, highest domestic salary at Rs 80 lakh

A total of 1,373 candidates have registered for the placement season from the IIT this year. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/Representational)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has received 272 offers in the first session of the first day of its placement drive. Despite the ongoing pandemic and subsequent economic slowdown, the institute has managed to gain a package higher than last year. The highest package offered by an Indian company stands at Rs 80 lakh on the first day itself, last year that the institute received the highest domestic package of Rs 60 lakh.

This year has also seen a rise in pre-placement offers — from 139 last year to 153 this year. The total number of offers (272) includes PPOs as well. The IIT has also received three international offers however, they have not revealed the amount yet. The IIT claims that more results are awaited from international firms.

A total of 25 companies had interviewed the IIT-Roorkee batch in two slots on December 1 and there will be more rounds of placements. Some of the firms that recruited in the first round including Alphonso, Amazon, Analog Devices, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, Intel, Jaguar Land Rover, JPMorgan, Oracle, Microsoft, Uber, Vedanta among others. It is not yet clear which firm made the most offers and data will be available by end of the placement season.

The placements drive was held virtually. Most of the institutes due to the pandemic have moved their placements online. A total of 1,373 candidates have registered for the placement season from the IIT this year.

