scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Internet facility suspended in 27 Assam districts amid SEBA recruitment exams

ssam Police said Section 144 of CrPC has been promulgated in and around the examination venues for all the three days in order to hold the examination in "free, fair and transparent manner".

Assam recruitment exams"Last week, internet services were suspended in 26 districts. This time Barpeta has been added to the list," a senior official of the Home and Political Department told PTI. Express Photo

Internet services across 27 districts of Assam were suspended for over four hours on Sunday for the second time this month to prevent possible malpractices during written examination for recruitment in various state government departments.

The authorities decided to go ahead with its decision to suspend internet services during exam hours, after the Guwahati High Court refused to stay it following a writ petition against the order.

Besides, prohibitory orders under Section 144 have also been clamped in all the 27 districts where the examinations are being conducted, a senior official said.

Read |Minister gets notice for his ‘looters’ jibe at party colleagues

More than 14.30 lakh candidates are expected to appear for recruitment of nearly 30,000 Grade-III and -IV posts of various government departments (on August 21, 28 and September 11).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...Premium
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...

While the Grade-IV tests were held on August 21 in two shifts, the Grade-III examinations are being held on Sunday. The tests for more posts under Grade-III are scheduled for September 11.

All examinations are being conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

“Last week, internet services were suspended in 26 districts. This time Barpeta has been added to the list,” a senior official of the Home and Political Department told PTI.

Advertisement

According to a state government order, mobile internet services will be temporarily stopped from 10 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 4 pm, he said.

On August 17, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that internet services would be suspended during the examination hours to avoid possible malpractices during the recruitment process.

Assam Police said Section 144 of CrPC has been promulgated in and around the examination venues for all the three days in order to hold the examination in “free, fair and transparent manner”.

Advertisement
Also Read |Rahul remains ‘No. 1’, ‘only’ choice of Congress rank and file for party chief’s post: Khurshid

Prohibitory orders have also been imposed within a radius of 100 metre of the SEBA office in Guwahati till the receiving, depositing and scrutinising process of the answer scripts is complete.

The chief minister had on Saturday evening chaired a meeting of senior officials via video conferencing to take stock of the preparation, and asked them to ensure that nobody resorted to unfair means during the examination.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 03:47:48 pm
Next Story

Reliance announces JioAirFiber: Here’s what we know so far

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
Onam approaching, Delhi's restaurants prepare to roll out sadhya spread

Onam approaching, Delhi's restaurants prepare to roll out sadhya spread

Bilkis Bano case: Will Supreme Court restore constitutional morality?

Bilkis Bano case: Will Supreme Court restore constitutional morality?

Siddique Kappan bail plea: SC seeks UP govt's response

Siddique Kappan bail plea: SC seeks UP govt's response

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Folding in more usability

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Folding in more usability

Now we are in great shape, says assistant launch director
NASA's Artemis 1

Now we are in great shape, says assistant launch director

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'
Exclusive

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement