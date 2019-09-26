2,200 faculty posts to be filled at NITs by December: HRD Ministry

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry on Wednesday directed the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) to expedite the recruitment process after the issue of faculty shortage was raised before it.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ issued the directive during a council meeting of the National Institute of Technology, Science Education and Research (NITSER), which was attended by directors and chairpersons of the board of governors of NITs and Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur.

“During the meeting, shortage of faculty was prominently flagged and all NITs were advised to expedite their recruitment process so that improvement in rankings is affected. They have been asked to launch the recruitment drive to fill up approximately 2,200 faculty positions by December,” a senior HRD Ministry official said.

“The ministry also granted approval to the tenure track system for faculty recruitment,” he said.

The council also decided to accept tuition fee waiver to SC, ST and physically handicapped students enrolled in MTech courses in NITs and IIEST.

