20-days deadline set for filling up ‘Rehbar-e-Khel’ vacancies in JK’s Poonch

The DDC said the administration was bridging infrastructural gap by providing play grounds at Panchayat level, adding shortage of trained human resource acted as an encumbrance in honing the talent of youth (Representational Image) The DDC said the administration was bridging infrastructural gap by providing play grounds at Panchayat level, adding shortage of trained human resource acted as an encumbrance in honing the talent of youth (Representational Image)

Taking serious note of the delay in recruitment of vacancies under ‘Rehbar-e-Khel’ (sports guide), authorities in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir have set a deadline of 20 days for completion of the process. District Development Commissioner, Poonch, Mohammad Aijaz Asad set the deadline at a meeting convened yesterday to review the status of recruitment of vacancies under ‘Rehbar-e-Khel’ in various sports zones of the border district, an official spokesman said today.

He said the District Youth Services and Sports informed the meeting that 158 vacancies were advertised for recruitment and around 531 applications have been received so far. The DDC while setting deadline of 20 days for completion of recruitment process, directed the concerned to fast track selection process.

The spokesman said this would not only provide jobs to educated unemployed youth of the districts but also strengthen the field offices of department for better results in shaping career of students in sports. He said Asad also directed making the whole selection process transparent and based strictly on merit.

The DDC said the administration was bridging infrastructural gap by providing play grounds at Panchayat level, adding shortage of trained human resource acted as an encumbrance in honing the talent of youth.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App