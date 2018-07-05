186% increase in demand for jobs in robotics sector, Maharashtra leads

Maharashtra leads in terms of maximum job openings in the robotics sector Maharashtra leads in terms of maximum job openings in the robotics sector

There is an increase of 186 per cent in the number of job seekers looking for opportunities in the robotics sector in India between May 2015-May 2018. During the same period, job postings in the sector grew by 191 per cent. Amongst states, Maharashtra is leading for those seeking job opportunities in the robotics sector.

As per a survey by job website, Indeed.com, there is a significant rise in the job searches especially in the past year driven by the government’s investment of $13 billion in robotics under its Make in India initiative. The is up by 64% as against 31% in 2016-17 and 34% in 2015-16.

However, the number of job postings in the sector has slowed after the initial boom. Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu are the other top states for openings in this sector. Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed, said, “Robotics is one of the most exciting sectors emerging in India today. Sectors like construction, manufacturing and healthcare are boosting the demand for robotics talent, and there is enormous scope for the application of the technology across an even wider array of industries.

As access to internet connectivity and open source platforms improves, a favourable environment for the sector’s growth and development is being created. Even as people fear that automation will take away jobs, robotics is creating new job opportunities for skilled resources

Surgery is one area where robots are making a breakthrough, with the sector expected to grow at a rate much higher than the global average. India’s surgical robotics market is estimated to grow at a rate (CAGR) of 20% between 2017 and 2025, as compared to the global rate of 12%.

Besides surgery, another sector that is seeing increasing reliance on robots is the construction industry, given the thrust of government initiatives such as Make in India and Digital India. With a market of for close to one thousand robots annually, the sector offers huge potential for experimentation.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd